Water tanker services being controlled by mafia, alleges SDPI

The Ernakulam district unit of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has alleged that the supply of drinking water using tankers is being controlled by what it called “water mafia” and called on the authorities to bring it under control so that it did not pose a threat to life.

SDPI district general secretary Ajmal K. Mujeeb told the media here that various agencies distributed around 3.5 crore litres of water daily to nearly 15 lakh people in Ernakulam. He said media reports had indicated that dirty water was being supplied to five-star hotels, hospitals, and shopping malls.

Most of the 512 tankers involved in water supply collect their stock from Edayar, where the water collection centre is close to the point where as many as 92 industrial units let out “poisonous” water. SDPI leaders said water was not even properly filtered, and some suppliers operated without proper licence. There are also agencies that collect dirty water from the Periyar instead of from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). These companies also bill their clients on the basis of KWA rates.

If the State agency takes over daily tanker lorry supply, it will be possible for the government to save ₹2.50 crore daily on water bills, they said. The government owns facilities for water supply under the KWA. Water supply from Aluva and Marad points alone is capable of supplying four crore litres of water daily, they claimed.

