HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water tanker services being controlled by mafia, alleges SDPI

November 08, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam district unit of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has alleged that the supply of drinking water using tankers is being controlled by what it called “water mafia” and called on the authorities to bring it under control so that it did not pose a threat to life.

SDPI district general secretary Ajmal K. Mujeeb told the media here that various agencies distributed around 3.5 crore litres of water daily to nearly 15 lakh people in Ernakulam. He said media reports had indicated that dirty water was being supplied to five-star hotels, hospitals, and shopping malls.

Most of the 512 tankers involved in water supply collect their stock from Edayar, where the water collection centre is close to the point where as many as 92 industrial units let out “poisonous” water. SDPI leaders said water was not even properly filtered, and some suppliers operated without proper licence. There are also agencies that collect dirty water from the Periyar instead of from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). These companies also bill their clients on the basis of KWA rates.

If the State agency takes over daily tanker lorry supply, it will be possible for the government to save ₹2.50 crore daily on water bills, they said. The government owns facilities for water supply under the KWA. Water supply from Aluva and Marad points alone is capable of supplying four crore litres of water daily, they claimed.

Related Topics

water

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.