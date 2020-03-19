Water supply to three panchayats disrupted

Drinking water supply to over one lakh people in Vazhakulam, Kizhakkambalam, and Kunnathunad panchayats of the district was disrupted on Wednesday after contaminated water entered the drawing lines of the pumping station of the Kerala Water Authority at Marambally near Aluva.

The pumping had to be stopped at 6.30 a.m. on the day after polluted water, which emanated a strong stench, entered the water drawing system. Besides the stench, foam was also visible in the water. The pumping system was shut down after the contamination was noticed, said K. K. Jolly, executive engineer of the PH Division of the Kerala Water Authority.

The stench of sulphur was discernible. Some untreated effluents might have reached the water body leading to contamination. The issue was brought to the notice of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, which collected the water samples for analysis, and the local bodies concerned. A police complaint was also filed, she said.

It may take around four days for restoring the water supply as the system has to be cleaned. If left unattended, it would have contaminated the water supply to other areas of the district, she said.