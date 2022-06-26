Water supply to Kochi city areas to be improved under Amrut Phase 2

Projects worth ₹116.1 crore proposed for drinking water supply and ₹189.86 crore for sewage and septage management

The second phase of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) in Kochi will see projects for improving the supply of drinking water to various city areas.

Projects worth ₹116.1 crore have been proposed for drinking water supply. A sum of ₹189.86 crore has been proposed for sewage and septage management projects.

Old water supply pipelines from the main pipelines will be replaced for improving the supply at Palarivattom, Edappally and Vennala areas. The old and damaged 100-mm AC pipes will be replaced with 160-mm PVC pipes at Thannikkal-Keerthi Nagar Road and Perumbotta Road as part of the efforts to improve the water distribution in Elamakkara North and South and Pottakuzhy divisions.

A few overhead service reservoir tanks have been proposed in the city for improving the supply in some city zones, including Pachalam and Fort Kochi.

Replacing old and damaged pipes has been proposed for Fort Kochi, Kalvathy, Earavely, Karippalam, Mattancherry, Kochangadi, Cheralayi, Panayapally, Chakkamadom and Karuvelippady divisions.

Projects have also been proposed for Kadebhagam, Thazhappu, Edakochi, Perumbadappu, Konam, Palluruthy and Nambyapuram divisions to replace old pipes, make improvements in pumping system and renovate pump houses.

The supply, laying, testing and commissioning of two distribution main lines from the overhead tanks at Pachalam, Fort Kochi and Kaloor have also been mooted. The laying of a distribution pipeline from Kathrikadavu to STP Junction has been suggested for improving the water supply to Kumaranasan Road.

The construction of ground-level and overhead storage reservoirs of 15-lakh-litre capacity, supply and erection of two 120-HP and two 75-HP pump sets and interconnection works at Perumanoor pump house, and the replacement of the damaged pipelines on various roads of the Karukapally division have also been proposed.