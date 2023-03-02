Water supply to be restored fully in three days: KWA

March 02, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that drinking water supply in areas under the Maradu municipality would be fully restored in two to three days.

The submission was made by the KWA counsel when a petition seeking a directive to the District Collector to take steps for supplying drinking water in the said areas came up for hearing.

The KWA submitted that water supply was disrupted after two of the three pumps used to supply water in the area became mechanically defective. However, the defects of one of the pumps were rectified and 90% of supply was restored. Speedy and effective action was taken to fix the other pump also. Supply will be restored in two to three days.

Justice Shaji P. Chali directed the KWA to ensure that steps were taken to supply drinking water to the area without fail.

