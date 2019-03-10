Water supply scheme for Chottanikkara ward

Chottanikkara panchayat has launched a new scheme to supply water to over 60 families in Gandhi Nagar in the 13th ward which did not have piped water facility. The wells in the area too held little water, forcing the families to depend wholly on supply of water through tankers.

The panchayat set apart ₹96,000 for building a tank that can store 75,000 litres of water while the people contributed ₹15,000 per house for laying the pipeline from the tank and to dig three wells as sources of water. The people in Udayamperoor grama panchayat will also benefit from the scheme.

Panchayat president Omana Sasi inaugurated the scheme on Sunday.