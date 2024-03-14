Water supply scheme crucial to retain companies, woo investments at Infopark: Kinfra

March 14, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

A new water supply scheme being implemented by Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra) in Kakkanad is central to the future of Kerala’s showpiece IT hub, Infopark, to attract fresh investments as some major IT destinations grapple with severe water shortage, forcing companies to look for Tier2 centres like Kochi.

Seeking to clear the air of misunderstandings on the water supply project, currently under construction, Kinfra MD Santhosh Koshy Thomas said here that 80% or more of the four-MLD water being drawn by Kinfra now goes to meet the daily requirements of over a lakh employees at the Infopark. Only about 20% of the water is used for industrial use, contrary to claims being raised by those obstructing the project, he added.

It is no longer feasible to draw four-MLD water from Kadambrayar, owing to the disruption in water availability during November-June period in the last few years and saline water incursion, said Mr. Thomas.

If scarcity of water drives away companies from Infopark it will be a big loss for the State. Infopark authorities had taken the initiative in 2023 to approach the government to point out the centrality of the water supply scheme for further growth of the facility. The government had responded positively calling for progress on the scheme, ensuring smooth drinking water supply.

Studies showed that the Periyar river will have a water reserve of more than 1,043 million litres after meeting the requirements of Kerala Water Authority and Kinfra, said Mr. Thomas.

The Kinfra official said the project has been labelled a 45-MLD water supply scheme, but the volume of water will be required only by 2050. The projected water requirement in 2035 will be 15-MLD, 10-MLD in 2030, and 25-MLD in 2025.

Infopark is engaging tankers now for at least a part of its water supply. At the same time, the IT hub is expecting a surge in its work force soon from around 67,000 to 75,000. This entails the need for more water, said a senior Infopark official.

Objections against the Kinfra water scheme are being raised at a time when the State government is trying hard to woo more investments, especially in high technology areas. The Infopark officials did not comment on a conspiracy theory, about a possible lobby working against the interests of Kochi.

Mr. Thomas said that several rounds of discussions have been held between the government and those obstructing the project. The entire gamut of facts have been presented before them to pave way for smooth implementation of the project, he added.

