Water supply restored in Maradu

August 01, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Water supply to affected areas in Maradu was restored on Tuesday after the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) operated three motors at the Pazhoor pumping station.

Supply was hit in Nettoor, Kannamaly, and West Kochi. It was restored after the spare motor at the pump house was made operational. Pumping was done using two motors earlier.

Elected representatives in Maradu municipality had staged a protest in front of the office of the KWA Assistant Executive Engineer at Thripunithura on July 31 against repeated disruption of drinking water supply in various places.

Municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil said on Tuesday that pumping was restored using the three motors by afternoon. Distribution started after the treatment process at the Nettoor plant.

Supply had been disrupted after one of the motors was kept on standby. Councillors had staged a protest after they were told by the authorities that it would take at least four months to purchase and install a new motor, he said.

