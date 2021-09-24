Water supply to Cheranalloor, Deshabhimani Road, Ponekkara, Elamakkara, Pottakuzhi, Edappally, and Kunnumpuram will be regulated on Saturday owing to repair works on a broken pipeline, the KWA has said.
Water supply regulation
KOCHI ,
September 24, 2021 22:39 IST
