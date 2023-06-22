Water supply projects, STPs envisaged under 2nd phase of Amrut in Kochi

June 22, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - KOCHI

Projects for improving drinking water supply to the city areas, setting up sewage treatment plants and developing pipeline networks to the plants are being envisaged in the city as part of the second phase of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) project.

The second phase of the project will see ₹116.11 crore allotted for water supply projects and ₹189.66 crore for sewerage projects. The phase will see 26 water supply projects including the ones for improving water supply at Palarivattom, Edappally and Vennala area through the replacement of old water supply pipes and laying of main pipelines from Palarivattom to Vadathode.

Improving the production capacity of the 100-mld water treatment plant by installing high-power pumps at Pazhoor and providing interconnection of two water sumps at the water treatment plant at Maradu has also been planned.

Water supply to the three divisions of Elamakkara North, Elamakkara South and Pottakuzhy will be improved by replacing the old and damaged 100-mm AC pipes with 160-mm PVC pipes in Thannikkal-Keerthi Nagar road and Perumbotta road. The water supply to the Chalikkavattom area will also be augmented during the second phase of the project, according to the project proposal.

The construction of a 5-mld sewerage treatment plant and development of a 40-km-long pipe connection network and allied components at Elamkulam will be the major project implemented during the next phase of the project. There is also a proposal to set up a 1-mld faecal sludge treatment plant at Brahmapuram spending ₹30 crore.

The dredging of the mouth of the Thevara-Perandoor canal, which would cost ₹13 crore, has also been mooted.

