Water supply projects for Kochi city lags behind schedule

Local Fund Audit report slams corporation for delay

The Local Fund Audit report has pulled up the Kochi Corporation for failing to complete a few drinking water projects in the city.

The audit report for the fiscal 2019-2020 pointed out that the civic body could implement only six per cent of the projects even six years after their launch. The auditors pointed out that only seven of the 14 drinking water projects initiated in the city could be completed.

The outlay of all the projects together was estimated at ₹114 crore.

Besides the Kerala Water Authority, the Kochi Corporation and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation were responsible for the implementation of the projects, which, if implemented on time, would have improved the drinking water supply to various parts of the city.

The projects, which were initiated on September 1, 2015, were to be completed in five years. The civic body is yet to utilise the ₹107.18 crore which was allotted to the projects, the auditors said.

Some of the major projects that are lagging behind the schedule include the construction of an overhead reservoir of 40-lakh litre capacity at Kaloor with a project outlay of ₹25 crore. The project for the laying of the 700-mm pipeline between Maradu and Thammanam (₹16.5 crore), the construction of a water tank of 22 lakh litre capacity at Thammanam at an expense of ₹10 crore, the construction of the Pumping Main Reservoir at Edakochi (₹10 crore) and the 35-lakh-litre overhead reservoir at Karuvelippady.

The construction of a pump house and an overhead tank and its electrical works at Kunnumpuram (₹7.75 crore) and the construction of the 2.5-lakh litre capacity water tank at Pachalam (₹7.75 crore) are also lagging behind the schedule, the auditors said.