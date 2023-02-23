HamberMenu
Water supply in tankers continues in affected areas of Kochi

February 23, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
People waiting for drinking water at midnight at Chellanam.

People waiting for drinking water at midnight at Chellanam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The district administration has arranged distribution of a total of 6,66,000 litres of drinking water in water carriers to areas ranging from Nettoor and Maradu to Kumbalanghi and Chellanam up to 5 p. m. on Thursday.

Areas that were hit by severe drinking water shortage over a fortnight are experiencing near normality. Meanwhile, people in the coastal village of Chellanam staged a protest at Malikaparamba in the panchayat alleging that tanker supplies were not reaching all areas evenly. V.T. Sebastian, a resident of the panchayat, alleged that water supply would take more time to achieve normality.

However, the district administration has scheduled supply in tankers in such a way that water reaches all areas evenly. According to data from the district administration, a total of 42,000 litres of water was distributed in the panchayat on Thursday, which is one of the highest levels of supply in the city and its suburbs.

“It has been a living hell for residents of West Kochi for the last more than a fortnight,” said K.H. Haneesh, a resident of Fort Kochi on Thursday. He added that when work began on motors at Pazhoor, it was claimed that water supply would be restored in 10 days. But now it is said that it will not happen till March 8. “We are now left to do nothing else but to fetch water,” he said. 

Out of a total of 55 loads making up 4.56 lakh litres supplied on Thursday, supplies have gone out to Maradu, Kumbalanghi, Kumbalam, Nettoor, Palluruthy, and Mattancherry. Water was mostly drawn from the Maradu facility of the Kerala Water Authority.

