Water supply disrupted in Thripunithura

Drinking water supply to some areas of Thripunithura Municipality was disrupted on Wednesday after a water supply line was broken near the MILMA plant.

The supply line was damaged when piling works were carried out as part of the construction of metro rail projects. The incident took place during the night hours of Tuesday. The drinking water supply to Chathari and Vaimeli areas was disrupted.

The work for replacing the damaged segment of the supply line was progressing. The work was carried out after shutting down the supply along the pipe, said Rajesh Lakshaman, assistant executive engineer, Kerala Water Authority, Thripunithura.