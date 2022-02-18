Water supply disrupted in Kadavanthra area
Attempts on to rectify problem: KWA
KOCHI
The supply of drinking water to KP Vallon Road area in Kadavanthra has been disrupted.
The residents complain that the pipes have been dry for over a fortnight. Earlier, water was pumped to the region on alternate days. However, it has also been stopped, they complained.
As the water supply has been disrupted, the corporation councillors of the region stepped in and made alternative arrangements for providing potable water. Currently, water is provided to the residents in tanker lorries.
The officials of the Kerala Water Authority said the disruption in the supply might have been caused by a leak in supply pipelines or a technical snag in the valves. Attempts were being made to locate the fault and rectify it. Workers had been deployed to identify the fault, said Muhammad Shahi, executive engineer of the authority.
