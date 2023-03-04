Water supply back to normal in Kochi, suburbs

March 04, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The availability of drinking water in most localities in West Kochi under the Kochi Corporation and neighbouring local bodies is back to normal even as the authorities are keeping an eye on the situation and are prepared to deploy water tankers to replenish supply.

The Maradu Municipality, which had witnessed severe shortage of water for more than a fortnight in February, has seen water reaching even narrow lanes via regular pipelines. Municipal chairman Antony Asamparambil said that water scarcity had been addressed effectively now. He added that around 95% of households were now able to access water.

The coastal panchayat of Chellanam has seen a couple of pipe burst cases. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has assured that the issue would be resolved at the earliest, said panchayat president K.L. Joseph on Saturday. He added that there was no need for deployment of water tankers on the day. With the resumption of pumping from the Pazhoor facility, water pressure had reached regular levels in most areas.

Antony Kureethara, Opposition councillor in the Kochi Corporation Council, said people were much relieved with regular and substantial supply of drinking water in areas including Mattancherry, Fort Kochi, and Palluruthy. He added that the issues in some pockets would be resolved. There was no water supply in tankers, he said.

With the situation improving, the monitoring cell in Fort Kochi to regulate water supply has been wound up. However, the District Collector has ordered that supply in tankers may be resorted to in case of shortage in any area but subject to strict conditions, including identification of areas that require water.

