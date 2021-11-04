Water supply augmentation schemes for Kochi city in the pipeline

Data on houses that lack connections to be prepared this month

A database on city households with drinking water supply will soon be drawn up as part of a project to augment the piped water supply in the city.

Details of houses that lack water supply connections, areas which experience drinking water scarcity, number of fresh water sources in the city and water sources that need to be rejuvenated for making drinking water available will also be prepared this month.

Details on piped water supply and water sources will be included in the City Water Balance Plan and City Water Action Plan, which is prepared as part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 project.

The second phase of the project aims to extend drinking water connectivity in all the select cities. Similar plans will be prepared at the State level too to augment the piped water supply in the 93 municipalities and Corporations of the State. It is estimated that the Kerala Water Authority has provided 1.36 lakh domestic connections in Kochi city alone. However, the number of households with access to piped drinking water is yet to be obtained. Besides domestic connections, a large number of commercial connections have also been provided in the city. The data generated during the 2011 census indicated that 1.26 lakh domestic connections were provided in the city, according to civic officials. The Mission will set aside 55% of the project cost for drinking water supply schemes, 40% for sewerage/septage sector, four per cent for the rejuvenation of waterbodies and the remaining one per cent for green space/parks sector, according to Mission documents.

The water balance plan will cover details of water sources including waterbodies, water treatment and distribution infrastructure, area-wise water coverage and sewerage network including septage treatment plants. The baseline data on household water tap and sewer/septage connections are compiled to identify the gaps in the service delivery, according to Mission documents.

A preliminary analysis of the drinking water availability scenario in the city had identified patches in the distribution network. As many as five water storage tanks are being constructed in the city. With dedicated lines being laid from these tanks to water-scarce areas, the water shortage could be addressed to a significant level, Mission officials hoped.