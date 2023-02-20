Water shortage continues to trouble Kochi, suburbs

February 20, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOCHI

Shortage of drinking water continues to trouble residents of different parts of the Kochi Corporation, especially West Kochi, as well as neighbouring Thrikkakara municipality and Maradu, Kumbalam, Chellanam and Kumbalanghi panchayats, while the district administration has rushed to help local bodies deploy water tankers to meet requirements as a temporary measure.

Tanker supplies have, however, hit a hurdle with people at Vyttila and Fort Kochi reportedly falling sick after using water supplied in tankers. Mayor M. Anilkumar said water delivered from the Maradu pump house of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) appeared to have caused the problem. The issue has been brought to the notice of the minister concerned, he said. He added that while West Kochi was one of the worst affected areas, there were problems in other parts of the Corporation too.

The Mayor said water supply was not the responsibility of the Corporation, which had already spent ₹4.5 crore for meeting demand in areas experiencing scarcity. However, there has been an audit objection to the spending as the limit is around ₹25 lakh.

Antony Kureethara, Opposition councillor in the Corporation, said there was a spike in demand for water with the tourist season on in Fort Kochi and its neighbourhood. Consumption of water drawn from open wells and other sources might have resulted in people falling sick, he said and pointed out that the incidents had been brought to the notice of the Mayor. Mr. Kureethara said the Opposition had demanded a special council meeting to discuss the situation.

A senior official of the district administration said local bodies had been asked to hire water tankers for supply in their respective areas. KWA tankers too were now being pressed into service. There is standing instruction for all water tankers to install GPS, and there has been no disruption on account of that. The official was responding to the charge that tankers with GPS were not willing to operate in a panchayat.

Funds to be accessed from Disaster Management Authority

Uma Thomas, MLA, said the Water Resources Minister had assured that funds could be accessed from the Disaster Management Authority for supply of water in tankers. She added that the situation continued to be grim in Kakkanad but hoped that by the end of the week one of the pumps at Pazhoor would be up and running.

Led by president Leeja Thomas, people from Kumbalanghi panchayat, one of the worst affected areas, staged a protest in front of the KWA office at Karuvelipady on Monday morning. The panchayat president said four tankers were made available on Sunday. The panchayat requires around 100 MLD (million litres per day) of water to meet its actual requirements. However, even during normal times, the volume is not reached. There was no facility at present to monitor how much water was reaching the panchayat, she added.

Kumbalanghi is one of the most thickly populated panchayats in the district with a population ranging between 35,000 and 40,000, spread over 17 wards. The panchayat president said all wards continued to be affected by water shortage even as she claimed that repairing the pumps at the KWA facility at Pazhoor would take more time than expected earlier.

Chellanam panchayat president K.L. Joseph said tankers had been enlisted to supply water in all the 21 wards with the panchayat’s own funds. However, there is not enough money with the local body. The panchayat requires around 44 MLD of water, of which only about half is being received now through the normal supply lines. One of the problems with tanker supply is that such big vehicles cannot enter smaller roads to access houses that are off the main road.

Hibi Eden, MP, led a protest on Monday against water shortage in West Kochi, Mattancherry, Palluruthy, Chellanam, Kannamaly, and other areas. He said not only was there shortage of water but also the problem of supply of contaminated water, due to which there was an outbreak of infections. Schools and hospitals in the area were also affected because of poor quality water, he said.

Regular supply reached Maradu municipality only once in one-and-a-half-days, said T.K. Devarajan, president of the Congress Thripunithura constituency area. Only four tanks were deployed on Sunday. However, they could not access interior areas served by narrow roads, he said. The municipality required around 80 MLD of water for the actual requirements of a population of around 60,000, he added.

Maradu municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil said a petition had been submitted to the Water Resources Minister demanding immediate solution to water scarcity in the local body. He said the municipality had suggested equipping the Nettoor water treatment plant to supply 100 MLD of water so that the scarcity could be addressed.

Kumbalam panchayat vice president K.P. Karmaly said the local body had spent ₹1 lakh over the last two days to supply water using tankers deployed by the local body. The shortage and expenditure on supplies had been brought to the notice of the district administration, she said.