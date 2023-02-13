Water scarcity: protesters lay siege to KWA Chief Engineer’s office in Kochi

February 13, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Faced with acute drinking water scarcity in Maradu and surrounding areas, protesters led by Maradu municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil laid siege to the office of the Chief Engineer of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in the city on Monday.

They dispersed after getting an assurance that 15 mld (million litres a day) of water would be made available to the areas, soon after the damaged pumps at the Maradu treatment plant were restored by Monday night. The day also saw people from West Kochi lay siege to the office of the KWA Assistant Engineer at Karuvelipady.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said the plant was set up by using the Kochi Corporation’s funds. The KWA ought to ensure speedy repair of pumps and allied utilities. A new treatment plant at Aluva is essential to ensure unhindered supply of drinking water to Kochi residents. The Corporation has already spent substantial amounts for building overhead tanks and laying pipelines as part of the AMRUT scheme.

As an interim measure, steps have been taken to supply water in tanker lorries in areas severely affected by water shortage. But the Corporation’s tanker lorries have to often wait in queue along with other lorries to source water from the KWA’s treatment plants.

The Mayor sought the intervention of Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine in this regard and demanded steps to ensure that KWA too supplied drinking water in affected areas.

The Water Authority Contractors’ Association in a release said Kerala stood 26th in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission that aimed to supply piped water in rural households. As a State that had houses in close proximity, Kerala ought to have occupied the first position, especially since the Centre provided 45% of funds, said Joseph John, general secretary of the association.