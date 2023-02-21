Water scarcity persists in some pockets of Ernakulam; health authorities collect samples for testing

February 21, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Water scarcity continues in West Kochi and the neighbouring Kumbalanghi and Chellanam panchayats and the Maradu municipality even as the district administration and the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) have assured supply in tankers.

Sources in the district administration said tankers with capacity ranging between 2,000 litres and 45,000 litres had been pressed into service by Monday afternoon. At the same time, the Health authorities have collected water samples from West Kochi, Chellanam, and Kumbalanghi in the wake of reports of people getting sick after consuming water supplied in tankers.

A senior Health official said as many as eight samples had been sent for tests. People have been instructed to consume only boiled water to prevent outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Maradu municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil said that over the past 25 days the municipality had been supplying water on its own in water tankers. However, there appears to be no scope for reimbursement of the expenditure. He claimed that tankers scarcely appeared in the municipal area on Tuesday despite assurances from the KWA and the district administration.

Antony Kureethara, Opposition councillor in the Kochi Corporation, said tankers had arrived in West Kochi, but there were reports of water scarcity in areas like Palluruthy. He called upon the authorities to ensure that the worst affected areas were served first.

Kumbalanghi panchayat president Leeja Thomas said tankers of 45,000-litre capacity had arrived in the area on Tuesday. Another two loads of 2,000 litres each too were being brought to the panchayat. However, large tankers were unable to enter small roads in the panchayat, that supplying water in small tankers was the need of the hour, she said.

Chellanam panchayat president K.L. Joseph slammed the district authorities and the KWA for poorly organised supply. He said the supply was restricted to around 45,000 litres on Monday.

Meanwhile, a protest was organised in front of the KWA office at Karuvelipady on Tuesday under the aegis of the Kerala Latin Catholic Association. The protesters fried raw rice in a symbolic gesture against water scarcity.