Water scarcity in Kochi: High Court seeks explanation from KWA

March 03, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to file an affidavit explaining the measures taken to ensure seamless water supply in West Kochi, Chellanam, Kumbalanghi, and Thrikkakara.

The Bench comprising Justice K. Vinod Chandran and Justice C. Jayachandran passed the order on a public interest litigation seeking a directive to ensure proper water supply in West Kochi, Chellanam, Kumbalanghi, and Thrikkakara as residents of those areas were experiencing acute scarcity of water.

When the petition came up for hearing, the counsel for the KWA submitted that it was taking emergency steps to supply adequate amount of water in the said areas and that alternative measures had also been put in place.

