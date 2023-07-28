ADVERTISEMENT

Water pipeline bursts near Thammanam in Kochi

July 28, 2023 02:12 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Palarivattom-Thammanam road that got flooded following a pipeline burst on Thursday.

Movement of vehicles through Palarivattom-Thammanam road was disrupted on Thursday after an old 700-mm ‘primo’ water pipeline of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) ruptured and the road near Samskara Junction caved in.

The pipeline could have ruptured owing to water pressure, a KWA engineer who was supervising the repair work said. The restoration work is expected to get over in a day or two, he added.

Subsequently, water supply to divisions 33 to 47 and 70 to 72 of the Kochi Corporation will be affected, said a KWA release.

