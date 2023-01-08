Water Metro’s Infopark extension may be put on hold

January 08, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

An ambitious plan to extend Water Metro ferries from Chittethukara jetty to Infopark might have to be put on hold as there is fear that dismantling of the Kozhichira bund to realise the extension could lead to saline water incursion.

The three-km extension held the key to boost patronage for ferries, while also providing a fast and reliable alternative mode of public transport when Civil Line Road and other roads are barricaded for Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension.

A proposal had been mooted a decade ago to relocate the bund upstream of the waterbody to establish water transport connectivity with Infopark. A social impact study was done, wherein most stakeholders extended their support for the proposal. The salinity level of the waterbody would still remain within specified limits. The opposition that arose from certain quarters to relocating of the bund resulted in the government directing that the extension project be held over, said official sources.

The bund was built when the adjacent lands were being used for farming till a couple of decades ago. Marginal increase in salinity need not affect the water quality. But, the bund posed the threat of waterlogging in the locality, they added.

In addition, the demand is rife, including from Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas, to ready an alternative traffic arrangement prior to restructuring the Brahmapuram bridge to provide clearance for Water Metro ferries.

Keeping the bund and bridge aspects in mind, the government has suggested that feeder services be introduced from Chittethukara to Infopark in order to provide last-mile connectivity for IT professionals and others who rely on Water Metro ferries. Jetties have already been readied at Vyttila and Chittethukara.

Highlighting the need for direct Water Metro connectivity to Infopark, Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Ajitha Thakkappan said direct water transport connectivity from Vyttila and other parts of the city to Infopark held the key to decongesting Civil Line Road, Seaport-Airport Road and other corridors that led from the city to the IT-cum-industrial hub.