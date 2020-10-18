Water Metro yard to come up on KINFRA premises

It will have capacity to repair eight ferries at a time

Even as the first Water Metro ferry is set to begin service in January 2021 (on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route), work on terminals has gained pace at Vyttila, Kakkanad, High Court Junction, Vypeen, Cheranalloor, and Eloor.

A boat yard having capacity to repair eight ferries at a time will be readied on the premises of KINFRA, says a press release.

The tender process is over to build terminals on Bolghatty Island, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Kadamakudy, Paliam Thuruth, Cheranalloor, South Chittoor, Mulavukad North, and Ernakulam Ferry. The terminals will be world class. They will have floating pontoons so that commuters can safely board and alight from ferries, irrespective of tidal variations. There will be a total of 38 terminals, located on 16 routes.

Care will be taken so that differently abled people too can access boat terminals. Each ferry will be able to carry three wheelchair-borne passengers.