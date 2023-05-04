HamberMenu
Water Metro to operate more trips on Vyttila-Kakkanad route

May 04, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
KMRL has increased the number of Water Metro services in the Vyttila-Kakkanad route in keeping with demand from commuters.

KMRL has increased the number of Water Metro services in the Vyttila-Kakkanad route in keeping with demand from commuters. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kochi Water Metro began operating more trips on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route from Thursday, considering demand from commuters.

Ferries will thus operate from Vyttila between 7.45 a.m. and 1 p.m. and from 3.15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ferries from Kakkanad will operate from 8.25 a.m. to 1.40 p.m. and from 3.55 p.m. to 7.40 p.m.

A feeder bus and e-autos will operate feeder trips from the Kakkanad terminal to the civil station and to Infopark, said a release from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

Metro timing

In the meantime, Kochi metro trains will operate till 11 p.m. on May 11 in view of the influx of commuters in connection with the ongoing festival at St. George Church, Edappally, based on a request from representatives of the church. There will be 50% discount on ticket fare, the metro agency said.

