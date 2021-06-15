Water metro to be extended to Kakkanad Silver Line terminal

The water metro will be extended to the proposed semi-high speed rail Silver Line terminal at Kakkanad-Infopark.

The proposed jetty will come up near Silver Line station at Inforpark as an integrated hub, sources said. The water metro has completed the terminal at Vyttila and Kakkanad (Chittethukara) and is getting ready for operations. The high speed boats will take only 20 minutes from Vyttila Hub to Kakkanad.

The transport hub at Vyttila that integrates metro, water metro, and bus terminal will be connected to the Silver Line at Kakkanad station where rail and water metro will also meet.

Water metro will offer the easiest connection to Vytitla without any traffic congestion.

The water metro project is spread across 38 terminals in 10 different islands over 76 km.