Water Metro to be commissioned on August 15

The trial run of the first ferry of the long-overdue Water Metro project will be held from July 23, while the ₹747-crore project will be formally commissioned on August 15, it was announced at a meeting held here on Thursday.

The first ferry is expected to operate on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route, for which terminals are almost ready at Vyttila and Kakkanad.

It was also decided to complete land acquisition for the Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension by August 31, official sources said. The extension is awaiting the Union Cabinet’s sanction.