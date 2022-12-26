ADVERTISEMENT

Water Metro terminal at Vypeen comes alive with art works

December 26, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Siddique and KBF president Bose Krishnamachari at the launch of the exhibition titled ‘Technology is Art’ at the Water Metro terminal at Vypeen on Monday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) have jointly launched a month-long exhibition titled ‘Technology is Art’ at the Water Metro terminal at Vypeen in connection with the ongoing Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB).

Bose Krishnamachari, founder and president of the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), and filmmaker Siddique opened the exhibition on Monday. The exhibition uses many of the technologies that the metro agency uses, in artistic form, according to KMRL sources. Unique photographs of Theyyam taken by author and photographer Indu Chinta, who also wrote a book on the art form, will be on display at the Water Metro’s High Court terminal.

The exhibition also has photographs relating to transport in Kochi, which will be published in a book titled Vanji to Metro that will be released shortly.

Women power

To gel with the philosophy of women’s empowerment that KMRL has been acting on, it has roped in Raga Collective, an NGO dedicated to the cause of breast cancer, women empowerment, and confidence building in women. Many of its artistic works depicting women in artistic empowerment too are on show. It was inaugurated by Nanjiamma, national award winning singer.

Maithri Srikant who conceptualised the collective said there was a whole lot of creative, women-centric works on show. “They are all connected to motherhood, an ode to all moms. There is also a corner ‘Chip of the old block’ of hanging wooden blocks to depict how moms carve one’s character, where guests can pin post cards. Emphasis has also been given to highlight the need for practising sustainability, responsible consumption, upcycling and aspects like freedom, power struggles and women’s empowerment,” she said.

