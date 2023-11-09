Water Metro terminal at Mattancherry to be ready by September 2024

November 09, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Work on the Water Metro’s Mattancherry terminal will begin in December and get over in another 10 months, by September 2024. Ferries will call at the terminal soon after, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has informed.

The metro agency has finalised the tender for the project and awarded the work to Ernakulam-based Crescent Contractors Private Limited. Preparatory work will begin shortly, followed by commencement of piling in December. Aimed at speeding up the work, pre-fabricated components too will be relied on. In addition, work on various aspects of the terminal would be done simultaneously, said Loknath Behera, managing director, KMRL.

The announcement comes after years of uncertainty about the plight of the critical terminal which has tremendous potential to host commuters and tourists. The contractor who won the first bid was ‘descoped’ from the work since he failed to commence work on time. There was little response to a tender that was floated subsequently, while there was delay, reportedly, in getting clearances, including from German lending agency KfW for the next tender.

KMRL is also making efforts to complete the marine platform and other pending works at the Fort Kochi terminal by December, it is learnt. The inordinate delay in readying Water Metro terminals at Fort Kochi and Mattancherry had invited flak since both are prominent heritage tourism hubs of Kerala. Making matters worse, ferries that stopped calling at the Mattancherry terminal of the State Water Transport Department around five years ago citing shallowness of the waterbody are yet to resume service, despite the terminal being renovated.

The Mattancherry Water Metro Action Council has welcomed the award of tender for the terminal. It had organised a slew of protests and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, demanding speedy construction of the terminal. It cited how water connectivity held key to rejuvenating tourism and commerce in the heritage locale.

Of the 38 Water Metro terminals, five are in operation, hosting ferries on the High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad routes. Construction work is underway in eight terminals — Fort Kochi, Eloor, Cheranalloor, S. Chitoor, Mulavukad North, Willingdon Island, Kumbalam, Palianthuruth, and Kadamakudy. The tender for another over a dozen terminals would be floated in a month, it is learnt.