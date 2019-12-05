Water Metro: pact signed with German funding agency

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), Government of Kerala, and German funding agency KfW signed an agreement of ‘accompanying measures’ (grant of 1.8 million Euros) for the ₹740-crore Water Metro Project here on Thursday.

The grant is for identifying the needs of capacity building for the operation and maintenance wing of the project. It includes training needs and modalities of O and M structure and the training of trainers. KMRL Managing Director Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary (Transport) K.R. Jyothilal, and Angelica Angelika Zwicky, Project Manager–Urban Development and Mobility of KfW, signed the agreement.

“We are happy that the tripartite agreement of accompanying measures is signed. This will give boost to the setting up of O and M wing of Water Metro, especially the training for employees. KMRL is committed to the time-bound completion of the project,” Mr. Sharma said.

Mr. Jyothilal said that water transport in the country is an unexplored sector and the State government is glad to be part of the project. “Water Metro will be a unique project where it will integrate with Kochi Metro, with a single card. Ushering in of clean and green mobility is another unique aspect of the project,” he said.

Officials of KMRL discussed various aspects of implementation of the Water Metro Project with Ms. Zwicky. She expressed KfW’s eagerness to support the project and extended all support for its successful completion.