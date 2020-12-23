Water Metro may emulate Kochi metro on solar power use

Solar energy fuels 60% of Kochi metro’s power requirements

With efforts by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to identify land for a solar farm to ensure sustainable generation of power for the Water Metro not yielding results, solar panels might be installed atop jetty buildings and nearby floating pontoons, from where commuters can board vessels, to rely on clean energy.

“We are currently focused on rolling out the first of the 23 Water Metro ferries in January. Sustainable power generation to lessen the project’s carbon footprint will be looked into at a later stage. Alternatives, albeit to a lesser scale, like installing solar panels atop buildings and floating pontoons could be tried out. Already, the Kochi metro sources 60% of its entire power requirements from solar panels installed over metro stations and at the coach depot in Muttom,” KMRL sources said.

After the roll-out of twenty-three 100-seater ferries in 2021, the metro agency will place order for fifty-five 50-seater ferries, as part of the ₹747 crore Water Metro project. The battery-operated aluminium ferries will need phenomenal amount of power, especially since all the 78 vessels will be air conditioned. Diesel generators will be relied on only in the event of a shortfall in power from batteries. Solar power generated by panels at the ferry terminals will be given to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), and they will provide an equivalent as required to charge batteries, they added.

On whether the ferries will have solar panels on the roof, as was done in Aditya — India’s first solar ferry operated by the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) on the Vaikom-Panavally route, the sources said it might not be feasible. Water Metro vessels will attain speeds higher than Aditya and will have a sleeker design, with a smaller roof area.

Land acquisition

In the meantime, KMRL has stepped up efforts to acquire land for Water Metro terminals. While much of government-owned land has been acquired, there has been delay in acquiring private land. This might result in the jetty at Eroor not being ready, when the first vessel begins service on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route in early 2021. The process is on in several locales, it is learnt.

As regards the finalisation of fare structure, metro sources said the process was under way. The fare will be most likely comparable to that charged for travelling in the air conditioned compartment of Vega-120, the fast ferry operated by the SWTD, sources said.