Water Metro ferries to resume trips on Vyttila-Kakkanad route from Friday

July 07, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - KOCHI

Water Metro ferries that suspended operations on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route since Tuesday after a barge was entrapped in vast swathes of water hyacinth near the Kaniampuzha bridge at Vyttilla, would resume service in the corridor from Friday once the barge is towed away to the embankment on the side, official sources said.

Much of the water hyacinth was cleared on Thursday following joint efforts by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Kochi Water Metro Limited. But, the barge operated by the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) could not be moved away from the shipping channel on the National Waterway (NW-3) since the weeds remained stuck in its propeller and other components, it is learnt.