Water Metro ferries to operate next on High Court-Chittoor route

May 12, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

With the entire fleet of 23 hybrid ferries under the first phase of the Kochi Water Metro project expected to be delivered by year-end, Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) is gearing up to operate the forthcoming lot in the High Court-Chittoor corridor and subsequently to Eloor.

Six of the nine ferries have been operating in the High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad corridors ever since the launch of the project on April 25. The Cochin Shipyard is expected to deliver two more ferries in June, at the rate of two ferries every subsequent month.

The overwhelming demand for ferries has resulted in people from Eloor and Kumbalam seeking their introduction. Most of them are fed up with traffic snarls that are getting worse across the Greater Kochi area.

Reminding how Kuldip Singh, urban planning consultant and architect of Marine Drive, also envisioned the development of isolated islands located in the backwaters off Kochi, Jacob Santosh of Social Welfare Action Alliance Society (SWAAS), an NGO, said the ferries would usher in socio-economic development in the isles, including through tourism. “The development of Kumbalanghi, India’s first model-tourism village, is a case in point. The ferries will also come in handy when mega events held at hotels and convention centres cause massive traffic hold-ups like the one that was experienced on Friday in the High Court-Vypeen corridor.”

On its part, KWML must make optimal use of National Waterway-3 that passes through Kochi, so that the ferries link the maximum number of locales, he added.

Infopark route

The inordinate delay in dismantling a bund has affected the extension of ferries beyond Kakkanad, up to Infopark, a lucrative route, considering that it will help IT professionals and others have a relaxing ride in the ferries to and back from work. Land for the project’s Infopark jetty, which also finds mention in the detailed project report, is available. It is just a five-minute cruise beyond Kakkanad, it is learnt.

With ferries ending their service at Kakkanad, commuters now bank mostly on the feeder bus and autorickshaw services to reach Infopark and the Collectorate. Sources said e-buses would be launched in the corridor in another three months.

The ferries to Kakkanad and Infopark will in turn come in handy for commuters when Civil Line Road is barricaded later this year for the Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension.