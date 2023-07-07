HamberMenu
Water Metro ferries resume service on Vyttila-Kakkanad route

July 07, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Water Metro ferries resumed operations on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route from 10 a.m. on Friday after swathes of water hyacinth near the Kaniampuzha bridge at Vyttila were cleared and a barge that was entrapped in weeds was towed away from the shipping channel of the National Waterway (NW-3).

In the meantime, hundreds of commuters were stranded at Vypeen and Fort Kochi after the sole roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) ferry service in the corridor was withdrawn from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday. This was after it developed technical snag. Another ro-ro ferry and a regular ferry were withdrawn from service in the corridor for dry-docking, while the government has not handed over ₹10 crore announced in the State Budget to the Kochi Corporation to procure a third ro-ro ferry.

