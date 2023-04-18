Water Metro ferries may be launched during PM’s visit

April 18, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Even as uncertainty prevails over the launch of the first lot of the Water Metro ferries, speculation is rife that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could launch the much-delayed project during his two-day visit to Kerala from April 24.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has kept a fleet of nine ferries ready for launch in the High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad corridors after extensive trial runs on the two routes. Sources said on Tuesday that confirmation was even now awaited from the Central and State governments on their launch during the Prime Minister’s visit.

The ferries are part of the total fleet of 78 vessels that will be launched as part of the ₹747-crore project in the Greater Kochi area. The ferries will link 36 terminals along 15 routes, connecting 10 islands with mainland Kochi.

The Cochin Shipyard had delivered a total of nine 100-passenger ferries to KMRL earlier this year. The delivery of another 14 ferries is expected to follow suit, by year-end. It will be followed by the roll-out of fifty-five 50-passenger ferries.