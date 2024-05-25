Water Metro ferries in Vyttila-Kakkanad corridor affected by ‘seaweed interference’

The operation of Water Metro ferries in the Vyttila-Kakkanad corridor had to be halted from May 25 (Saturday) noon owing to ‘seaweed interference’ on the waterway, Kochi Water Metro Limited sources said.

The services that resumed by 4.45 p.m. on the day were halted within 30 minutes, owing to blockage of the waterway by seaweeds. A similar problem had resulted in ferry services being halted, after a barge got stranded on the waterway for two days during the 2023 monsoon.

Stakeholders had expressed concern about such floating and underwater obstructions in the Kochi backwaters as they could get entangled on the propeller of passenger and cargo vessels. Apart from seaweeds such obstructions include, discarded nets and fishing gears, nylon ropes, plastic, and other waste materials. They could stall the ferry engine and even lead to loss of control, they said.

