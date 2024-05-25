GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Water Metro ferries in Vyttila-Kakkanad corridor affected by ‘seaweed interference’

Published - May 25, 2024 09:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Seaweed blockage in the Vyttila - Kakkanad waterway on Saturday following which Water Metro ferry services were disrupted. 

Seaweed blockage in the Vyttila - Kakkanad waterway on Saturday following which Water Metro ferry services were disrupted. 

The operation of Water Metro ferries in the Vyttila-Kakkanad corridor had to be halted from May 25 (Saturday) noon owing to ‘seaweed interference’ on the waterway, Kochi Water Metro Limited sources said.

The services that resumed by 4.45 p.m. on the day were halted within 30 minutes, owing to blockage of the waterway by seaweeds. A similar problem had resulted in ferry services being halted, after a barge got stranded on the waterway for two days during the 2023 monsoon.

Stakeholders had expressed concern about such floating and underwater obstructions in the Kochi backwaters as they could get entangled on the propeller of passenger and cargo vessels. Apart from seaweeds such obstructions include, discarded nets and fishing gears, nylon ropes, plastic, and other waste materials. They could stall the ferry engine and even lead to loss of control, they said.

Related Topics

Kochi / waterway and maritime transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.