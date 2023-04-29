ADVERTISEMENT

Water Metro commuters urged to use digital tickets to avoid queue

April 29, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Water Metro’s electric-hybrid ferry being charged at the Vyttila terminal. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kochi Water Metro ferry service will be operated on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route at 8 a.m., 9.30 a.m., and 11 a.m. and at 3.30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6.30 p.m.

Services from Kakkanad to Vyttila will be at 8.40 a.m., 10.10 a.m., and 11.40 a.m. and at 4.10 p.m., 5.40 p.m., and 7.10 p.m. The fare is ₹30.

Commuters should ideally use digital tickets booked using the Kochi-1 app to avoid queue at the terminals on the route, especially on the High Court-Vypeen route, where ferries operate every 15 minutes from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 3.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will operate based on demand during the rest of the time. The fare is ₹20.

Reusable RFID cards that are issued at ticket counters must be deposited at boxes kept at the ferry terminals, said an official release. Trip passes for seven days, 30 days, and 150 days are available at ₹180, ₹600, and ₹1,500 respectively.

