Water Metro commissioning uncertain despite delivery of first batch of ferries

April 14, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The inordinate delay in commissioning the first lot of eight electric-hybrid ferries of the ₹747-crore Kochi Water Metro project has left commuters and other stakeholders disheartened, since Cochin Shipyard has altogether delivered a total of nine air-conditioned ferries to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

Till a few months ago, the metro agency used to cite delay on the part of the shipyard in handing over adequate number of ferries as a reason for not commissioning their first batch in the High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad routes. “The State government ought to take a call on the commissioning date, since there is a ferry in excess now,” informed sources said.

Already, revenue that could have been earned from tourists and others visiting Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which coincided with the November-January peak tourist season, is lost. The threat now looms large of KMRL losing out on revenue that could be earned during the ongoing summer vacation, when demand peaks for air-conditioned boats and buses.

Francis Manjooran, a Vyttila resident, approached the Kerala High Court recently citing how Water Metro ferries are not operating, even as terminals in the two intended routes were commissioned a year ago. Terming it as wastage of public funds, he cited in his writ petition how ₹21 crore was being spent every month on the project – including on trial runs, even as ferries did not commence their commercial operation.

He decried that their commissioning dates were revised at frequent intervals, even as no-objection certificates were granted for different components and many terminals were readied.