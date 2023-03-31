Water Metro: call to implement ₹54-crore corporate environmental responsibility initiative

March 31, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Even as uncertainty looms over the commissioning of the first batch of Water Metro ferries on the High Court-Vypeen and Vyttila-Kakkanad routes, demand is rife that Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) invest ₹54 crore in the corporate environmental responsibility (CER) initiative, a mandate that ought to be adhered to as per norms specified by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF).

The metro agency must also publish the audited CER status report on its website, said Ebenser Chullikat of Greater Cochin Development Watch (GCDW), an NGO that has been highlighting commuting and other problems in the north-western parts of the city. “It [KMRL] has violated MoEF norms by not posting the CER report on its website. An environment-monitoring officer too has not been appointed,” he said.

Access roads

KMRL must also have a well-laid down environmental policy and an environmental cell under a senior executive who ought to report to the agency managing director. The CER norms in the Water Metro’s Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report further speak of developing access roads (at an estimated ₹20 crore) to boat terminals since the existing access roads are mostly in a dilapidated condition and have poor lighting, raising safety concerns. The metro agency had committed itself to improving access by widening and resurfacing 38 km of roads to enable access by walking, bicycles and other vehicles, said Mr. Chullikat.

Feeder services

The CER also refers to a ₹20-crore project to introduce e-rickshaws and bicycles as a feeder network, since poor public transport connectivity to the interiors is a reason for people shifting to buses and private vehicles. Yet another commitment has been to invest ₹10 crore in a solar farm, to meet the Water Metro’s 12,650 kW power needs. It even insists on setting up separate bins to collect biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, to be disposed of through the municipal waste management system.

It says details of the year-wise environment protection funds must be mentioned in a separate account and progress of the action plan in this regard must be reported to the MoEF. In addition, an environmental audit must be conducted annually and a third-party audit every three years.

Responding to the concerns, metro sources said the agency was committed to implementing the CER mandate. “All terminals will have rainwater-harvesting system, while a solar farm is expected to be established. Development of access roads and feeder services too will be done. The modern electric ferries will by themselves live up to their image, and won’t pollute the backwaters. Updated reports on CER were submitted to MoEF and German funding agency KfW, while Wapcos Ltd under the Centre, which did the EIA study, had been appointed consultant to monitor and file CER fund status report to the government every six months. This has been adhered to since the project got clearance in October 2019,” they said.

Moreover, it was not mandatory that the ₹54 crore must be spent before the commissioning of the ferries, they added.