Water Metro, barge operations hit by swathes of water hyacinth

July 05, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - KOCHI

The operation of Water Metro ferries on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route had to be suspended from Tuesday morning as vast swathes of water hyacinth accumulated in and around the pillars of the Kaniampuzha bridge at Vyttilla following intense rainfall.

This resulted in ferry commuters having to rely on other modes of commute to reach their destinations, including IT and allied firms in Kakkanad. It also resulted in the propeller of Orion, a barge of the city-based Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) that ferried rock phosphate, getting stuck in the water hyacinth. Efforts to tow it using a tug failed to yield results. Another barge that ferried ammonia had to be anchored at Thykoodam for fear of meeting with a similar fate.

Stakeholders operating vessels said water hyacinth from the Kadambrayar and Chitrapuzha — two waterbodies upstream — accumulated there almost every year as the monsoon gathered pace, affecting movement of barges through the shipping channel on National Waterway-3 (NW-3). The situation can be prevented if the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) deploys a pontoon-mounted floating excavator here for a week, by which time the entire swathes of water hyacinth that accumulate can be gathered and transported to land-filling sites or government lands alongside the waterbody.

Sources associated with the Water Metro said ferries could not operate along the route till the water hyacinth was cleared since it posed a risk even to barges that transported bulk cargo. The presence of such freshwater weeds on the waterbody has resulted in formation of a bund-like structure beneath the bridge, obstructing the shipping channel. The IWAI which owns and maintains NW-3 ought to have monitored the channel and stepped in with preventive measures, when the monsoon began, they added.

Ferries will resume operation as soon as the channel is cleared of the weeds, the sources said.

Meanwhile, A.M. James, general secretary Kerala Maritime Organisation, whose ammonia barge remained stranded at Thykoodam, said crew of vessels often had to put in extra effort to safely cruise through a web of bridges and pipelines in the Kaniampuzha river.

“The accumulation of water hyacinth worsens the situation. The IWAI, Irrigation department, and the State government must work in tandem to ensure smooth movement of vessels. The presence of Water Metro ferries has added to the need to give added attention to the shipping channel,” he added.

