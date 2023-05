May 17, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Water Metro has been a big hit among passengers. More than 1,90,000 people have used the facility in over three weeks. To be more precise, 1,91,413 passengers have been on the metro boats up to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, said a press release here.

There are more than a 100 services on two routes using electric hybrid boats built to great safety specifications.

There are 9,000 passengers using the services on an average daily, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT