Water level in Periyar below flood warning level as rain continues to lash Ernakulam

Intermittent heavy rain continued to lash Ernakulam district on (July 18) Thursday though no untoward incidents have been reported from any taluks so far. The authorities said that water level in the Periyar at monitoring stations such as Mangalappuzha, Marthandavarma and Kalady was below flood warning level on Thursday.

A new low pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal, warnings have said. The Indian Meteorological department has, in the meanwhile, said that Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts will witness heavy winds of the speed 35 to 45 kms an hour, sometimes reaching up to a speed of 55 km an hour, between Thursday and Monday. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea for fishing. A yellow alert has been declared for Ernakulam district on (July 19) Friday along with Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad.

No relief camps have been opened after a camp was closed in Kadungalloor village on Wednesday. More than 70 houses were damaged till (July 17) Wednesday in heavy rain in different parts of the district, according to authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.