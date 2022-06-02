Water kiosk at Cochin fisheries harbour inaugurated

The water kiosk constructed at Cochin fisheries harbour for supply of water to fishing boats was inaugurated on Thursday. The coin-operated water ATM is the first-of-its-kind facility in Kochi area. It is meant for the supply of filtered and treated water at a rate of ₹1 per litre to fishermen at the fishing harbour, which is the largest in the State. The water kiosk was built with financial support of ₹6.50 lakh from the CSR funds of the Cochin Shipyard, said a communication here.

The fishing harbour, operated by the Cochin Port Authority (CPA), is in for major modernisation projects under the aegis of the CPA and the Marine Products Export Development Authority.