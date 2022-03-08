Water in Sasthamcotta Lake potable: CIFT study

Water body a source of drinking water for over half a million in Kollam

KOCHI

The microbial quality of water in Sasthamcotta Lake in Kollam district is safe and within the limits of drinking water standards set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), said a study conducted by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) in January this year.

The study team was led by principal scientist and head of the Microbiology, Fermentation and Biotechnology Division Toms C. Joseph and included scientists Murugadas S., V. Visnuvinayagam and Radhakrishnan Nair V. The study was conducted on water samples collected from various parts of the lake, said a communication from CIFT here on Tuesday.

Sasthamcotta Lake is the largest freshwater lake in Kerala. It is spring-fed and a Ramsar-notified site. The lake is a source of drinking water for more than half a million people in Kollam district.

The study result is encouraging as rapid urbanisation, industrialisation and environmental degradation have resulted in a fall in the quality of water in most of the freshwater lakes around the world, said the CIFT communication.

Indicator bacteria

Microbiological limits are set for drinking water by the CPCB. The microbiological quality of water is based on the presence of indicator bacteria, generally coliforms and in particular E. coli or thermo-tolerant coliforms, found in the human and animal intestines. Water is designated for a particular use based on the quality parameters and is categorised from A to E. Water belonging to category A can be used for drinking without conventional treatment but with disinfection.

Leela Edwin, director of the ICAR-CIFT, said in the communication that though the survey revealed excellent microbiological quality of water from the lake, there was a need for continuous monitoring to initiate remedial measures if there was a drop in quality.