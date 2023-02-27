ADVERTISEMENT

Water budget works to start in Mulanthuruthy block

February 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Preparatory work for the proposed water budget has started in Mulanthuruthy block.

Block president Raju P. Nair inaugurated the block-level convention and technical committee meeting in this regard.

The water budget is being prepared by the local bodies in association with Nava Keralam Action Plan, Haritha Keralam Mission, and the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The water budget for Mulanthuruthy block will be released on March 22, coinciding with World Water Day. The project, which aims at cataloguing the availability and use of water in an area, is arguably the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. The water budget proposes to ensure sustainable supply of water to meet requirements.

Water budget work is being undertaken by the Mulanthuruthy block along with its Mission Free Flow project, which is meant to map water sources and draw up a detailed plan. Aerial surveys as part of the project will be started soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US