Water budget works to start in Mulanthuruthy block

February 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Preparatory work for the proposed water budget has started in Mulanthuruthy block.

Block president Raju P. Nair inaugurated the block-level convention and technical committee meeting in this regard.

The water budget is being prepared by the local bodies in association with Nava Keralam Action Plan, Haritha Keralam Mission, and the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM).

The water budget for Mulanthuruthy block will be released on March 22, coinciding with World Water Day. The project, which aims at cataloguing the availability and use of water in an area, is arguably the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. The water budget proposes to ensure sustainable supply of water to meet requirements.

Water budget work is being undertaken by the Mulanthuruthy block along with its Mission Free Flow project, which is meant to map water sources and draw up a detailed plan. Aerial surveys as part of the project will be started soon.