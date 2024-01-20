Water bird count throws up mixed results in Ernakulam

January 20, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - KOCHI

The 2024 Asian Waterbird Census has thrown up mixed results in Ernakulam district.

While the number of water bird species spotted during the exercise marginally went up this year, the number of individuals counted plummeted to half, according to the organisers.

This year, 115 species and 3,168 individuals were counted. However, the 2023 exercise succeeded in recording the presence of 111 species and 7,653 individuals. There were 109 species and 4,931 individuals in 2022, they noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lesser number of Lesser Whistling Duck, a fairly common bird, was recorded this year. The reasons for the reduced presence of the species need to be probed. Climate change and the general decline in the extent and quality of wetlands, pollution, hindrance in the free flow of water, sedimentation, and unhealthy agricultural practices such as use of pesticides and discharge of effluents and sewage into wetlands can affect bird population. Detailed studies on water quality and steps for the restoration of the health of wetlands are required, according to the organisers.

Some of the species that were spotted during the year included Garganey, Small Pratincole, Black-tailed Godwit, Baillon`s Crake, Slaty-legged Crake, Marsh Sandpiper, Lesser black-backed gull, Little Tern, and Great crested tern. Spot-billed Pelican, Booted eagle, Osprey, Glossy Ibis, Common Tern, Common Redshank, and Common Greenshank were also spotted, according to a communication.

The data generated during the two-day exercise will be submitted to the Bombay Natural History Society and Wetlands International, the agencies that coordinate the Wetland Bird Census in the country and at the global level, said K. Vishnupriyan Kartha, secretary of the Cochin Natural History Society.

The Census was jointly organised by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad Varapuzha unit and the Cochin Natural History Society. Volunteers covered wetlands in Kadamakkudy, Dewaswompadam, Puthuvype, Nedumbassery, Thripunithura, Kandakkadavu, Karumalloor, Veliyathunadu, Manjali, Nedungad, and Aniyal, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.