Water availability reaches near normal; tanker supply to be wound up

March 01, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Resumption of pumping from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) facility at Pazhoor supplemented by large tankers supplying water in the worst affected areas has resulted in near normal level of water availability in West Kochi and local bodies neighbouring the Kochi Corporation. Most local bodies will see an end to the week-long supply of water in tankers from Thursday as pipelines are expected to retain sufficient amount of water.

Sources in the district administration said the control room opened for West Kochi had seen ample supply of water in tankers on Thursday. The control room will be wound up on Thursday as supply is expected to reach normal levels by Thursday night. Water supply in the West Kochi area, including Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, and Palluruthy, was coordinated by the control room.

Maradu municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil said the municipal area, barring a few wards, had received ample supply, and that the resumption of pumping would augment water availability from Wednesday night. He added that water supply in tankers faced hurdles only in areas with narrow roads.

Kumbalanghi panchayat president Leeja Thomas said more than 80% of the panchayat area had seen sufficient water supply. The panchayat has decided to wind up supply in tankers from Thursday in view of the improved situation, she said.

The coastal panchayat, which experienced one of the worst situations in terms of drinking water availability, heaved a sigh of relief with water reaching nearly all wards. Areas like Malikaparambu and Fishermen’s Colony had experienced some shortage of water, but it was expected to be resolved, said K.L. Joseph, president of the panchayat, on Wednesday.

Fort Kochi and its neighbourhood have seen water supply reaching near normal levels but some segments of the water pipeline developed leaks. There were issues in the Fort Nagar area, said Antony Kureethara, Opposition councillor in the Kochi Corporation.