Watch | Kerala’s first musical staircase

April 20, 2022 13:37 IST

Kochi metro’s MG Road station is now home to Kerala’s first musical stairs or piano stairs. This staircase plays musical notes when people walk up or down the stairs.

Each step denotes a note and is painted in such a manner that all the notes or keys are seen. Such staircases are commonly seen in some European countries where people dance on those stairs to produce music.

The primary aim is to encourage travellers to climb the stairs, rather than using escalators or elevators. Kochi Metro too hopes more and more people will come to the station and experience the staircase and its music .