Waste-to-energy projects reek of corruption, says Congress

‘Conditions of agreement changed to suit the interests of contracting firms’

The State government’s decision to entrust private stakeholders with the task of establishing and operating waste-to-energy (WTE) plants in eight districts and its move to name the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) as the nodal agency and change the terms and conditions of the contract reek of corruption, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary and former Mayor Tony Chammany has said.

Going ahead with the decision will result in civic agencies having to spend more than double the funds being spent now, on garbage treatment. This is because the firm that is chosen will presently have to be given over ₹3,500 per tonne of waste it collects. This is more than double the rate prevailing now. It will result in the firm getting ₹4,500 crore from the Kochi cluster (Kochi Corporation and neighbouring municipalities) alone as tipping fee, he said.

Moreover, the terms and conditions of the agreement were changed to suit the interests of private firms. The Centre’s solid waste management rules say that garbage treatment is the responsibility of local bodies. The decision to have KSIDC, an agency entrusted with promoting industrial development, as the nodal agency is a violation of the condition. A New Delhi-based consultant without proven expertise in the field was appointed sans transparent tender process.

A 10-member advisory committee had earlier fixed the norm that the tender would be awarded to the firm which produced energy at the cheapest rate. This condition was later changed to “the firm which transported garbage at the lowest rate.” It will result in firms not adhering to their responsibility of treating garbage and generating electricity from it, Mr. Chammany said.

He alleged that a senior government official who had recently retired from service was masterminding the entire episode, which would result in private firms unduly benefiting from the agreement, at a huge cost to the local bodies.