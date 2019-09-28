‘Waste-to-energy plant no solution to city’s garbage woes’

The State Level Monitoring Committee on Solid Waste Management has made it clear that the Kochi Corporation cannot sit on waste management proposals saying that the proposed waste-to-energy plant will be a permanent solution to the city’s garbage woes.

The latest observation forms part of a series of directives issued by the committee, asking the civic body to implement them without delay.

The committee had earlier warned the corporation that lapses would be reported to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

“There is no major progress on the directives issued by the committee on the waste management situation at Brahmapuram. The proposal to start the waste-to-energy plant is yet to materialise. To say that all waste issues can be solved with the establishment of the waste-to-energy plant is not practical,” committee chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai told The Hindu on Friday.

Maintaining that northern districts were better in waste management initiatives compared to central and southern districts, Mr. Pillai said no proposal on effective solid waste management could be implemented without the support and earnest participation of local bodies. “They [local bodies] have to ensure public participation in the waste segregation and disposal process. Local bodies should act effectively,” he said.

On Brahmapuram, the chairman pointed out that nothing, other than dumping of waste, was happening at the site.

Bio-mining

“Except for bio-mining being conducted using trommels (a large sieve tube to segregate waste), there has been no major initiative to take out processed waste. Even the quantity of waste taken up for bio-mining is low,” he said.

The district-level monitoring committee meeting is scheduled to be held soon. A review of the steps being taken by the Kochi Corporation and other local bodies selected as model local bodies for waste management will be done at the meeting.

Kalady, Pampakuda, and Chottanikkara will get six months to carry out initiatives for effective waste management that will elevate the panchayats into model local bodies.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the corporation said they would submit an action-taken report on measures being taken in accordance with the committee’s directives. “We have implemented most directives at Brahmapuram,” they claimed.